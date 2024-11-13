Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's apology is allegedly not accepted but survivors of abuse in care. Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes are to close for Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi protest

An investigation has been launched after the discovery of human remains near a Waikato town.

Police have secured the scene at a rural location close to Tokoroa township and an examination of the area is currently under way.

Taupō Area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, said at this stage efforts are focused on identifying the remains and establishing the circumstances surrounding this discovery.

“We understand this news may be concerning to the community, and we want to reassure residents that our team is working diligently,” Yardley said.