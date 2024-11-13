Advertisement
Updated

Police investigation launched after human remains found near Tokoroa, Waikato

NZ Herald
An investigation has been launched after the discovery of human remains near a Waikato town.

Police have secured the scene at a rural location close to Tokoroa township and an examination of the area is currently under way.

Taupō Area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Ryan Yardley, said at this stage efforts are focused on identifying the remains and establishing the circumstances surrounding this discovery.

“We understand this news may be concerning to the community, and we want to reassure residents that our team is working diligently,” Yardley said.

“Formal identification will take some time and until this process has been completed Police will be unable to provide further comment or information on the possible identity of the remains.”

Police said specialist resources, including search teams, are assisting to ensure a thorough search of the area.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact police online by visiting https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

