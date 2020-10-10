Website of the Year

Police investigating unexplained death in central Auckland, witnesses say woman fell from apartment block

The scene this morning on Gore St, Auckland, where a woman fell to her death early Sunday. Photo / Michael Neilson

Loud noises were heard before and after a woman fell to her death from the balcony of an Auckland apartment block, witnesses say.

Emergency services were called to Gore St in the city's CBD at 3.40am today after the death was reported.

Police are investigating and say they are treating it as "unexplained".

Cordons were in place for a time this morning while officers carried out a scene examination.

The cordon was gone when the Herald visited the scene just before 9am, where a ladder remained leaning on the awning outside the Auckland Harbour Suites complex.

One resident of the apartment block, who the Herald agreed not to name, said he could hear loud noises coming from one of the rooms before there was a loud bang, followed by screams.

Another resident told the Herald it was "chaos" on the street outside shortly after.

"There were police cars everywhere, the street was full."

