Firefighters tackle second house fire on same Auckland street in three days

Another home in East Tāmaki has gone up in smoke, three days after a home on the same street was razed by fire.

A brick feature wall and a fireplace are all that remains of a four-bedroom home along Point View Drive after a fire ripped through the property on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called back to Point View Drive overnight as a two-storey home burnt.

An article by the Herald this morning incorrectly reported the two homes were owned by the same person.

The first home is owned by a wealthy Chinese businessman accused of running a massive pyramid scheme from Canada, Xiao Hua Gong.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called about the fire around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The "massive" fire earlier in the week was visible from at least 3km away, a witness said. Photo / Supplied

The blaze spewed smoke and yellow flames into the darkened night sky, taking firefighters almost six hours to put out.

Emergency services were called back to Point View Drive overnight, after Fenz was notified about a two-storey home on fire at 12.01am.

The property was well alight when firefighters arrived but they managed to extinguish the blaze by around 1.50am, a Fenz spokesman said.

Crews remained on scene to dampen hotspots and a fire scene investigator was due to visit the property at 8am to make inquiries into the blaze.

The property was thought to be vacant, according to a police spokeswoman.

Police were called about the blaze around 12.15am, primarily to help manage traffic.

A scene guard has been in place throughout the morning.