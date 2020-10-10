Boy referred to Youth Aid for allegedly pointing toy pistol at people on Auckland's North Shore

Police were called to the incident in Devonport. Photo / File

A young boy has been referred to Youth Aid for allegedly pointing a toy pistol at people in the Auckland suburb of Devonport today.

Senior Sergeant Terry Lee, of Tamaki Makaurau Police, said at about 4pm several witnesses saw a young man waving and pointing what appeared to be a pistol at people at a bus stop on Lake Rd, Devonport.

Police units went to the scene and located a young man fitting the description on a bus heading into the suburb of Belmont, he said.

"They located an imitation firearm on him and he admitted to having bought the toy earlier in the day at a local store,' Lee said.

He said the police encourage everyone to exercise good judgement when out in public and consider their actions and how it may impact on others.

Police thanked the public who continue to call 111 with this type of information, saying "we all work together to keep our communities safe".

Lee said inquiries are continuing into the incident.