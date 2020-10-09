Jellicoe Park death: Nigel Fuatimu, 21, killed in Auckland park

Counties Manukau Police have identified the young man who died in a South Auckland park last weekend in a "random and unprovoked attack".

The victim was Nigel Fuatimu, 21, police said today.

Fuatimu and three friends were socialising and playing music in Jellicoe Park at 11pm last Saturday before the attack and despite efforts to save him, he later died at the scene.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says his team's thoughts and sympathies are with Fuatimu's family.

"This is an absolutely tragic event for the Fuatimu family."

"They are completely devastated to lose a much-loved son and brother."

Adkin says two men started an attack against a group socialising at the park.

They fled afterwards. Police are working through CCTV to establish the identity of the offenders, whom Adkin describes as Pacific Islanders.

There is no information to suggest they were known to the victims.

"We want those people who were at the park to come forward or anyone who knows the offenders," he said.

Police are urging those responsible to do the right thing for Fuatimu and his family.

"We believe there are people within the community who know exactly what happened and know the identity of those involved."

"I want them to also do the right thing and come forward to provide the whānau some closure," Adkin said.

The victim and his friends were at a property playing music before they moved to the park. Items of interest were removed from the park, but Adkin did not specifically address whether a weapon was involved in the attack.

"We have a large team that is determined to find those responsible."

Earlier in the week, Adkin said the inquiry team had spoken to a number of people in relation to the young man's death.

Police attending to the incident in Manurewa. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police have fielded several calls from members of the public and our detectives are working through this information," Adkin said.

"We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man's death and we urge anyone with any information about what has taken place to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston."

Information can also be passed on anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, rushed to the Manurewa park shortly after 11pm on Saturday and tried to revive the young man.

Cordons were quickly put in place around Jellicoe Park and police cars were clustered around the intersection with Halsey Rd.

A post-mortem examination was taking place on Monday and the scene examination at Jellicoe Park had been completed.

There wasn't thought to be any risk to the public, Adkin said earlier in the week.