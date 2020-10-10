Two arrests after Nelson Armed Offenders Squad joins police search for 'person of interest'

Police are looking for a person of interest in Nelson. Photo / File

Two people have been arrested after the Armed Offenders Squad was called in to hunt for a "person of interest" in Nelson.

Cordons in the Westbrook Terrace area had now been stood down, a police spokeswoman said.

The AOS was called out for the search earlier this afternoon "as a precaution", she said.

She could now confirm two people had been arrested, and information on their charges could be expected later in the afternoon.

A spokeswoman for St John Ambulance said paramedics were also called in by police to be on standby, but had now been stood down. They did not need to treat anybody.

More to come.