Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases, all in managed isolation

The Ministry of Health will announce today's case numbers. Photo / Supplied

There are four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation - marking the 15th day with no community transmission of the disease.

The Ministry of Health says two cases reported today arrived from South Africa, via Dubai, on September 29. The pair are in the Sudima in Rotorua but will be transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The other two cases today arrived from Iran, via Dubai, on October 5. They have also been in Rotorua but will now be transferred to quarantine in Auckland.

New Zealand's last community cases of the virus were announced to have recovered earlier this week.

But the Ministry of Health urged caution before the All Blacks Bledisloe Cup match tomorrow.

At alert level 1 there are no restrictions of gatherings - but the ministry urged fans going to the game to keep a safe distance from strangers and asked they consider wearing masks.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 1514. One person was today reported as recovered. No one is in hospital.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 4814 tests, bringing the total number of tests to 996,955.

Meanwhile, the Auckland August cluster will only be considered officially closed after two incubation periods from when all community cases completed isolation.

Auckland's drop-off in community cases meant the city was able to return to alert level 1 on Wednesday night, a welcome change after weeks of restrictions.

The move to level 1 means there are no longer any restrictions on gathering sizes, and social distancing is not required any more in restaurants and bars.

Masks are not required on public transport at alert level 1 but people around the country are urged to continue being vigilant - by washing hands, staying home if sick, scanning QR codes and getting tested if even feeling slightly sick.