Election 2020: Jacinda Ardern speaking live after visiting South Auckland markets

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is speaking to media at the Māngere markets after doing two walkabouts in South Auckland.

First up this morning was a visit to the Otara markets with fellow Labour MP Jenny Salesa where they were followed by a pack of supporters in red T-shirts chanting: "Party vote Labour, let's go."

It was the first time the famous markets could go ahead for two months because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Ardern was swarmed by fans, some bearing gifts and almost all wanting photos, with Salesa often playing photographer.

After taking more than half an hour to get down one market isle, the pair took to the stage and were joined by MP for Tāmaki Makaurau Peeni Henare.

Ardern urged the boisterous crowd to vote "two ticks Labour" and repeated the party line calling for stability.

Ardern then headed to Māngere town centre for another walkabout before talking to media.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern greets a young fan who gave her flowers. Photo / Amelia Wade

She will then head to Newmarket in central Auckland to make calls to Labour supporters.

Labour today announced it would commit $60 million if re-elected to boost urban broadband connectivity.