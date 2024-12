It's understood the incident happened near Ashburton Forks in Canterbury. Photo / Google

Emergency services are responding to a sudden death at an Ashburton Forks property in Canterbury.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the address at 5.25pm.

“The death is not suspicious, however further details cannot be provided until all necessary next of kin notifications have been carried out.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they responded to an incident at an address on Thompsons Track in Ashburton Forks about 5.25pm.