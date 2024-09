Arrests made in Mt Wellington stabbing, PM pays respects to Māori King Tūheitia and 48 Palestinians dead in recent Israel bombing in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s body was found in the Lower Hutt suburb of Eastbourne this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called out just after 10am after a member of the public found a body near the Rona Bay wharf.

“Work is now under way to find out the woman’s identity and establish what has occurred.”

Police said the victim was an older Caucasian woman with grey hair who stood about 170cm tall.