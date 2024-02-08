Supermarkets trial facial recognition, crews work through the night on huge waste facility fire and benefit recipients expected to stay on payouts for longer in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Days out from last year’s election National’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell told the Herald the matter of who was best for the role of Police Commissioner would be one for the incoming Government, leading to speculation if they were elected Andrew Coster’s job may not be safe. Herald senior crime reporter Sam Sherwood reveals surprising text messages released under the Official Information Act.

Shortly after being officially declared the new Police Minister, Mark Mitchell received a text from Andrew Coster, a man he and his party had heavily criticised since being appointed to the role of Police Commissioner.

“Congratulations, Minister! I’ll [sic] looking forward to working with you as Minister of Police and connecting soon. Kind regards Andy.”

Mitchell thanked him for the message and said he would see him soon.

The conversation is one of several obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act since Mitchell was appointed Police Minister.

Before the election, the National Party announced its law and order policies including its promised anti-gang crackdown.

In the middle of the release was a line that said National would “scrap Labour’s policing by consent philosophy which has been a failure and encourage a back-to-basics policing model”.

Graphic / NZME

The “policing by consent” phrase is one that Coster has consistently used since his appointment in April 2020, and is a guiding philosophy for democratic police forces around the world dating back nearly 200 years.

Asked by the Herald following the press release about Coster, Mitchell said the decision of “who is best for the role of Police Commissioner” was one for the incoming Government to make.

“I have had two official meetings with Commissioner Coster and I think it was clear that we had different views on the effectiveness of the Policing by Consent model currently being used under the Labour Government,” he said.

“It has resulted in confused messaging to the public and frontline police and created a permissive environment for gangs, violence and retail crime to rapidly grow.”

‘Merry Christmas’

After sharing initial pleasantries, Mitchell told Coster he was watching the funeral of Head Hunters member William “Bird” Hines in Foxton “closely”.

“We have signalled publicly what the incoming governments policy’s [sic] and approach to gangs and organised crime will be. I am available and can take a call at anytime if there is anything you wish to discuss.”

Coster said police had a “robust plan in place” for the funeral with a large number of staff assigned and national oversight in place.

“It will attract large numbers though I’m sure.”

Days later, on November 28, Coster texted Mitchell to say Herald political editor Claire Trevett was waiting for him on the forecourt when he exited Parliament after his first meeting with Mitchell.

Andrew Coster was appointed Police Commissioner in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“She asked me a question or two, including whether I had offered my resignation, which I answered honestly. Hopefully it will get a straightforward coverage. Kind regards Andy.”

He told Trevett he had not offered to resign. Asked if he was confident he had Mitchell’s confidence, Coster said: “Yes I am”.

He did not say whether Mitchell had told him that directly. “I am confident that he is confident in my ability to do this job.”

However, Mitchell refused to voice confidence at the time, saying he had “no comment at this stage”.

On December 1, Coster texted Mitchell to let him know police had heard of plans for protest activity “focused on the resumption of parliament”.

“It seems to be connected to Treaty-related provisions in the coalition agreements and planned for multiple locations, some that could be very disruptive (e.g Harbour Bridge).

“We are still firming up on information and will have a nationally coordinated response.”

Days later, Coster texts again with an update on protest activity and the police’s response saying that overall things had gone “smoothly”.

“Well done thanks Andy,” was Mitchell’s response.

On December 14, Mitchell joined Coster in attending the graduation of Wing 371.

Following the graduation, Coster texted him to thank him for attending.

“Hi Commissioner, I really enjoyed the Graduation today,” Mitchell replied.

“When we see fine young kiwis bursting with pride at wearing the blue uniform it reminds of why we do what we do.”

The messages also include examples of Mitchell messaging Coster thanking him for the work done by police, including an operation in Whakatāne.

“Could you please pass on my thanks to the staff involved. Outstanding policing. I have received very positive feedback. Thank you. Mark.”

The pair even exchange a Merry Christmas.

The last messages obtained, dated January 2, relate to a large dirt biker convoy blocking roads in South Auckland.

Most of Coster’s message to Mitchell is redacted; however, he tells him police did “a good job in very challenging circumstances”.

“There were 42 related calls for service and as a result of the proactive work done and arrests made, a proactive media release went out today.”

‘Constructive and productive’

Asked about his relationship with Mitchell, Coster told the Herald in a statement the pair had worked “successfully together” previously when he was an associate Minister.

“We have resumed this relationship in his new role as Minister of Police.

“Our meetings to date have been very constructive and productive. We share many of the same concerns about crime and people’s feelings of safety. We also share the same goal of keeping people safe and our communities free from crime. Not only that, we also have strong agreement on the shifts required to enable Police to achieve these outcomes.”

Coster said Mitchell was working with his colleagues to advance new legislation and powers that would “strengthen Police’s hand” in suppressing unlawful gang activity.

“I look forward to our staff having these new tools,” he said.

“I share the Minister’s admiration and respect for our front-line police. I appreciate his support as we look to reduce our involvement in areas such as mental health where others are better placed to address needs, freeing up our staff to focus on the things only police can do, such as visible public place policing and attending to crime in our communities.”

Mitchell told the Herald on Thursday he and Coster had a “positive and constructive relationship”.

“That’s built on a shared commitment to strengthen our police force, reduce crime, and put public safety first.”

Mitchell earlier took the unusual step of releasing a letter of expectations for the Commissioner.

The letter of expectations sets out National’s key policies, including those in its first 100 days plan, including gang patch bans, and law changes to give police more search powers and stop gang members associating with each other.

It also includes Mitchell’s wish for police to use the powers that they are given, to target youth crime, to focus on “core policing” in communities.

There is also an expectation around Coster’s leadership:

“Commissioner, this letter outlines expectations that will require strong and decisive leadership of Police to overcome what are, in my view, significant challenges with regard to law and order in this country. It also presents a significant opportunity for you and me to work together to overcome these challenges and address my concern about a decline in public confidence.

“Our New Zealand Police organisation and frontline staff are working in a far more complex, demanding and dangerous environment that requires focused, strong and supportive leadership. My expectation is for that leadership to be evident.”

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.