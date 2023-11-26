New Police Minister Mark Mitchell will not be drawn on whether he will expect Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to offer his resignation – while Coster has signalled he has no intention of doing so.

In the past, Mitchell has criticised Coster’s leadership and approach to policing. Law and order was a key campaign platform for National as gang violence and ram raids dominated headlines in recent years.

Mitchell has staked his own job on delivering, saying he would resign if people did not feel safer on his watch.

Asked if he would expect Coster to offer his resignation after the change of government, Mitchell said he was yet to meet with Coster about his expectations so did not want to comment on the commissioner.

Coster was appointed under the former Labour government in 2020 and his term ends in April 2025 – meaning he would be in charge of introducing a large part of National’s key moves on law and order.

Mitchell’s decision not to comment rather than voice confidence in Coster could be seen as telling.

It is almost certain National would accept Coster’s resignation if it was offered - its MPs have criticised Coster since his appointment.

Mitchell said his past criticism was mainly aimed at the former Labour government and its approach to crime. “And yes, I have been critical of Andrew Coster because he is the commissioner. I’ve publicly said he should be exercising his operational independence in terms of dealing with some of the issues we are dealing with.”

He added: “I have been disappointed that hasn’t happened and now I have the opportunity as the incoming police minister to be able to sit down and have those discussions with him”.

Mitchell said he would have a “clear conversation” with Coster about his priorities.

“There will obviously be the opportunity for me to sit down with the commissioner and to have a very clear conversation about what our expectations are, the policies we will be passing in the first 100 days, and the approach we want to take. That is a big change from the approach that’s been taken by the Labour government over the last six years.”

In a statement to the NZ Herald, Coster appeared to indicate he had no intention of offering his resignation, saying he was looking forward to “a successful working relationship” with Mitchell.

“The incoming minister and I worked well together when he was an associate minister during my secondment as [deputy chief executive] at Justice. I look forward to resuming a successful working relationship with him and the new associate minister.”

Coster said the Policing Act set out the areas in which the police commissioner was independent and the matters on which he was accountable to ministers. That meant supporting the Government in delivering its policies and priorities, while holding onto constabulary independence: the way police handled its daily operations.

Mitchell said he had known Coster for some time and had worked with him as associate justice minister prior to 2017.

“He’s a man of integrity, very, very smart, very strong around policy development. I’ve been very public that I haven’t agreed with the direction and some of the policies that he’s implemented in the last three years in his role as Commissioner of Police.”

Mitchell will need to have confidence Coster is willing to put into practice National’s harder-line approach, especially on gangs and youth offending.

In his statement, Coster noted that new gang laws and search powers (passed by the Labour government about six months ago) had strengthened the ability of police to address gangs, including search powers, and police had been using those.

“I look forward to working with the coalition government to see what more can be done in this area and towards the shared goal of keeping our communities safe.”

The funeral of Head Hunters member William ‘Bird’ Hines in Foxton today could prove to be an early test case for whether Mitchell is confident Coster will meet his expectations.

During the campaign, Mitchell frequently referred to a gang funeral in Opotiki closing down the town because of intimidating behaviour.

The Foxton funeral has resulted in a larger response, including drafting in more police, the use of the police helicopter and the use of new powers to handle gangs. Police also fronted a press conference to update and reassure the public over the weekend.

Mitchell said he had been pleased with what he had seen of the response so far.

“It’s very clear they have communicated there is going to be zero tolerance for gang members breaking laws or intimidating members of the public, or disrupting and interrupting people going about their daily business. So it seems like a pretty robust response.”

One of the coalition government’s first moves will be to bring in new gang laws. They include banning patches, more powers to stop gang members gathering and associating with each other, and bringing back military-style boot camps for serious youth offenders.

NZ First has also secured a range of measures in the law and order space – including a boost to police numbers, youth crime measures and tougher sentences or penalties for lower level crimes. NZ First’s list also envisages requiring prisoners to work – including in building prisons.

Mitchell said law and order was one of the areas where there was a lot of agreement between National, NZ First and Act. He was comfortable with the additions in the coalition deals.