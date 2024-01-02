Four bikes were impounded by police after yesterday's incident. Photo / NZ Police

Four bikes were impounded by police after yesterday's incident. Photo / NZ Police

Four people have been arrested - including a 14-year-old - after Police shut down a large convoy of dirt bike riders blocking intersections and riding on the wrong side of the road in South Auckland.

Police received more than 40 calls from the public reporting the group of riders, who were described as carrying out poor driving behaviour yesterday afternoon.

Counties Manukau Police senior sergeant Anton Maisey said about 20 riders started to gather around 12.30pm and drove north towards Auckland central.

“The group got larger and drove into Newmarket, Parnell then Tāmaki Drive before heading back into Counties Manukau,” Maisey said.

“They continued back to Manurewa and turned off at Mahia Rd onto Roscommon Rd, where a number of police units intercepted the group and were able to disrupt them.”

At one point, up to 80 riders were reported blocking several intersections and riding on the wrong side of the road.

“These riders show a complete disregard for others,” he said.

“Police and the wider community have zero tolerance for this dangerous driving that puts other motorists and members of the public at risk.”

Four people were arrested yesterday, including a 14-year-old who has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

The others are a 21-year-old man charged with dangerous driving, resisting police, disorderly behaviour, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and assault.

A 25-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop, while a 24-year-old man has been charged with threatening behaviour and resisting police.

They are due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday.

Maisey said authorities would continue to hold bikers to account and impound their bikes.

Motorists urged to slow down, reports of drivers going ‘well above’ speed limit

“Yesterday’s actions will continue to be investigated and we will utilise all available avenues around enforcement.”

Meanwhile, Waikato Police are urging motorists to slow down.

Senior sergeant Mark Pettigrew said: “Waikato Police are experiencing a high number of calls about people who are driving well above the posted speed limit and putting themselves and other motorists at risk.

“We know traffic will be heavy across the highways due to restricted roading networks and increased traffic, so we encourage all drivers to have patience, leave extra time to reach your destination and drive sober.”