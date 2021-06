Officers were notified about the incident on Christmas Rd just after 6pm.

Police have been called to a disorder involving two groups in Manurewa, Auckland.

Police say there has been an altercation between the two groups of people, one of whom had arrived at the scene in two vehicles.

"A small number of people suffered minor injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.