Filmed in changing rooms: 45-yr-old Waikato man to fight charges

A man is accused of filming women getting undressed in changing rooms in Hamilton.
Sione Malafiu Falala, 45, entered not guilty pleas to two charges of wilfully doing an indecent act when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.
The first incident is alleged to have occurred at Te Awa, The Base Shopping Centre, in Te Rapa, between December 10 and 12, last year.
Read More
- 'Bored': Otago man jailed for indecent act near child facility - NZ Herald
- Hutt man who performed indecent act in front of school children sentenced - NZ Herald
- Nurse who performed indecent act on patient won't be struck off - NZ Herald
- 'Extremely embarrassed': Woman calls cops over neighbour's indecent act - NZ Herald
The second is alleged to have happened on May 1 this year.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The charging document alleges Falala filmed a woman getting changed from under a changing room door at The Hospice Shop, in Hamilton.
Falala is listed on court documents as a contractor and lives in Kaainga Taupua, emergency housing, at Hampton Downs.
Falala was remanded on bail, with strict conditions, to reappear in court on July 9.