Filmed in changing rooms: 45-yr-old Waikato man to fight charges

Sione Malafiu Falala is accused of filming women in changing rooms on two separate occasions in Hamilton. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man is accused of filming women getting undressed in changing rooms in Hamilton.

Sione Malafiu Falala, 45, entered not guilty pleas to two charges of wilfully doing an indecent act when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

The first incident is alleged to have occurred at Te Awa, The Base Shopping Centre, in Te Rapa, between December 10 and 12, last year.

The second is alleged to have happened on May 1 this year.

The charging document alleges Falala filmed a woman getting changed from under a changing room door at The Hospice Shop, in Hamilton.

Sione Malafiu Falala leaves the Hamilton District Court after appearing on two charges of wilfully doing an indecent act. Photo / Belinda Feek

Falala is listed on court documents as a contractor and lives in Kaainga Taupua, emergency housing, at Hampton Downs.

Falala was remanded on bail, with strict conditions, to reappear in court on July 9.