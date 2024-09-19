A paedophile teacher jailed indefinitely for sexually abusing 20 boys over 13 years has given a detailed insight into why he preyed upon “the most vulnerable”, saying his “life was a lie” and “it must have been hell for them”.
Parker learned early on that he connected well with children and “felt that sense of love and belonging” he had always been searching for.
“Although it was fake, all distorted thinking... that’s where I felt comfortable,” he said.
“The affection they showed to me, I turned into something sexual.”
“I kept offending for years... that’s all I thought about.”
Parker said he did not become a teacher specifically to get access to young boys.
“I loved teaching and I loved being around children and doing my best for them. It was an innocent choice to become a teacher..., but then that created this opportunity for me and I preyed upon vulnerable children - the most vulnerable,” he said.
“My life was a lie. I was living a lie and it was extremely stressful - not only my offending but also my sexuality.
“I burned the candle at both ends trying to please everybody - trying to make up for the bad I was doing.
“I compartmentalised it. I refused to think about it… because if I didn’t, I could look for justifications for what I was doing.”
King asked Parker why he didn’t stop the offending when concerns were raised with him.
“The reason I was able to offend against so many boys was that I convinced myself I wasn’t hurting them. They keep coming back - they kept coming back for years, I couldn’t see any difference (in them),” he said.
“I chose not to listen to those people. But treatment has taught me… it’s changed my life. It showed me how I came to be how I was and taught me to be how I am now.
“I realise my life is going to be totally different from how it was before… but I do want to be a contributing member of the community, to have a job and work and do things that I love - within the boundaries of my new life.
He explained to the board his family had been “wonderful” and he had their full support.
“I came out to them during my treatment programme,” he revealed.
“I came out to everybody... I don’t feel lonely anymore because I’m actually being who I’m supposed to be and that’s really special.
“I should have told them years ago - things would have been so different.”
After the board took a brief adjournment to consider parole, King delivered the decision to Parker.
He said parole was declined - but the board would see Parker again in March.
He hoped during that time Parker could participate in the release-to-work programme and get more experience in the community.
“It is also a period of testing in a new context for some of these very important lessons that you’ve learned.”
