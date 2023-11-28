Former Pamapuria School deputy principal James Parker, then 38, at his sentencing in the High Court at Whangārei in 2013 on 74 charges of sex offending against 20 boys aged 9-16 from 1999 to 2012.

Former Kāitaia school teacher James Parker, jailed indefinitely in 2013 for sexually abusing boys, has been denied parole.

Parker, then 38, was jailed in the High Court at Whangārei in 2013 on 74 charges of sex offending against 20 boys aged 9-16 between 1999 and 2012. He was sentenced to a term of preventive detention, with a minimum non-parole term of seven years. Most of the offending was while he was at Pamapuria School, where he was also deputy principal.

He appeared before the Parole Board for a second time in late August, and in its just-released decision it declined parole. He will go back before the board for a parole hearing again in September next year.

At his sentencing on 74 charges — representing at least 300 incidents of indecent acts, unlawful sexual connection and sexual violation — his case was described by the Crown as “without comparison in New Zealand history”.

Justice Paul Heath said there were two types of people children were entitled to feel safe around — their family and school teachers.

“The trust reposed in you by the community in general was breached in the most appalling fashion,” he said. Crown prosecutor Michael Smith said the damage done to Parker’s young victims was “incalculable”.

“The sentence won’t fix the harm,” he said.

Complaints were made about Parker’s behaviour towards young boys in 2009, and police investigated but charges were never laid. Parker was warned then to stay away from the boys, to stop having them overnight at his home and to keep himself safe.

Justice Heath said Parker had the opportunity then to come clean about what he had been doing, but he chose not to.

“He did have a choice and he made the decision to continue to offend, and the offending escalated. Look at the people who might have been spared,” he said.

Lawyer Alex Witten-Hannah said Parker was “committed and dedicated” to not offending again, and to getting the help he needed.

Parker’s parole hearing was held at Rolleston Prison where he has a minimum-security classification.

The board decision says Parker is in the prison’s Totara Unit attending the weekly graduates group meetings. He works as a cleaner in the administration building and received a positive report as to his work ethic and his support for others in his unit. He has participated in two guided releases.

“The updated psychological report assessed Mr Parker as now presenting with an average risk of sexually reoffending, although at the high end of this risk range. The psychologist noted that since he last appeared before the board, he has continued to maintain treatment gains and demonstrated positive behaviour change around a number of dynamic risk factors, the decision says.

Parker’s lawyer referred to the progress he had made and submitted the board should provide him with the opportunity to return in six to nine months, with Parker’s preference being the shorter period before he is next seen by the board.

“We note in the parole assessment report a proposed exclusion zone when Mr Parker leaves prison, that he would not be permitted to enter the area north of South Auckland,” the board said.

“Although he is yet to develop a release proposal, it would appear that he is contemplating a future well away from the proposed exclusion zone.”

The board said Parker had successfully completed the rehabilitation phase of his sentence.

“As the board noted in its last decision, a significant period of consolidation and testing through a range of reintegration activities is necessary in his case.”

Parole was declined, and the board continues to support his graduated progress on reintegration, which, at the appropriate time, could include release to work.



