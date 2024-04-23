Proposed job cuts across the Department of Internal Affairs and Customs have sparked fears from the Police union, which is concerned a reduction in public sector staff will add to the growing workload of officers.

The Public Service Association, which is being consulted by agencies, has said 11 staff from DIA’s digital safety group’s jobs are on the line. This includes roles investigating and advising policy surrounding child exploitation and countering violent extremism. Also in the proposal is a plan to slash the anti-money laundering team from 51 people to 30.

Police Association President Chris Cahill said police have a “very close working relationship” with people in all of these areas.

“I’m concerned that if they aren’t able to do the work in this area, it will be a requirement of Police to pick up more of that work. We certainly don’t have the resources for that.”

In a statement, the Department of Internal Affairs said the agency had ensured the “right level of capability is retained” in its change proposal, so it can deliver on “core requirements”.

A Customs spokesperson promised none of the positions under consideration to be culled “would impact Customs’ ability to deliver frontline border services and critical support.”

Cahill was concerned some of the roles on the chopping block would count as “front-line,” something not in the sights of cost-saving measures across agencies, with leaders urged to use “good judgement” by Public Service and Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Cahill wanted to be assured proposed cuts to police would not impact those working on the front line.

“Many people that don’t work on the front line actually are enabling those that do, to do their job. If they’re not available [police officers] will have to do back-room jobs,” he said.

Cahill’s comments come amidst an ongoing stoush over police officer pay, with police overwhelmingly rejecting the latest offer from the Government, effectively en-masse.

More than 75 per cent opposed the offer, believed to have included a $250 million increase in funding. A $5000 general wage increase, proposed roughly a month prior to the latest vote, was labelled “insulting” by an officer.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell called the outcome “incredibly disappointing”, suggesting the recent offer, which was shot down, was better than one presented to police in August last year.

Cahill told NZME the demand for police services continues to grow; it’s something he doesn’t want to see “getting even worse” as Government departments shed staff.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.