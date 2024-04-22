The New Zealand Customs Service has been asked to find cost savings of 6.5 per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Staff at the New Zealand Customs Service will today find out if their job is on the line, in the latest sweep of public sector cutback announcements.

The announcements come on the back of 33 Customs staff accepting voluntary redundancy or early retirement in recent months.

The agency had previously confirmed it had been identifying and implementing ways to bring down costs, including travel, accommodation, contractor and consultant spends.

Customs is one of many agencies urged to find 6.5 per cent cost-savings in its books, in relation to the Government’s directive to find savings across the public sector. For many other agencies, the scramble to find 6.5 per cent savings has led to job reduction proposals.

Customs confirmed staff are being consulted on “further proposed organisation changes” to meet the Government’s asks on cost savings and future cost pressures “while ensuring Customs retains the ability to deliver frontline border services and critical supporting functions as well as delivering on Government priorities”.

“Final decisions will be made once the consultation process has been completed and feedback has been assessed,” the agency said in a statement, adding final decisions will be provided by the end of May.

In a prior statement to NZME, Customs confirmed further options were being considered, including reviewing existing vacancies.

Staff are being informed that consultation begins this afternoon.

Under the tab “what we do” on the New Zealand Customs website, the agency describes its main purpose as “to stop any dangers, hazards and threats entering New Zealand”.

“This includes everything from illegal weapons, objectionable material and drugs, to dangerous people and hazardous substances - anything that might threaten New Zealanders and their livelihoods,” the agency says in its own description, adding it also helps “protect and nurture” our economy.

“We collect duties, excise taxes and the goods and services tax (GST) due on imports and exports. We protect New Zealand businesses against illegal trade and copyright infringements, and we enforce import and export restrictions,” the agency adds, describing itself as “New Zealand’s gatekeepers”.

Last Wednesday saw the Ministry of Education and children’s ministry Oranga Tamariki announce proposals that would see more than 1,000 jobs culled from the two agencies alone.

It was called a “brutal day” by those opposing the cuts, including the Public Service Association.

