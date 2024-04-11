Concerns over the state of New Zealand's news media, landslides on the West Coast, and police consider ways to discourage boy racers in Upper Hutt. Video / NZ Herald

Unionised public servants are concerned women are bearing the brunt of redundancies at the Tertiary Education Commission.

The Public Service Association (PSA) said staff were told the organisation is cutting 28 roles - nine of which are vacant and the remaining three-quarters are roles held by women.

NZME can also reveal Crown Law is looking at reducing its full-time equivalents (FTEs) by eight people. The agency confirmed its new structure will go live on July 1.

“Seventeen roles have been disestablished, of which seven are vacant and 10 new roles have been created. Our actual FTE reduction will be eight overall,” Crown Law said.

Crown Law is currently “exploring further cost savings” that can be made.

Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) is said to be looking at cutting administration and clerical roles, including executive assistants, administrators, executive officers, and business support workers.

Finance and Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has said her focus is currently on cutting back-office costs, alongside slashing the use of contractors and consultants.

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies says the union is concerned this pattern will be replicated across the public service, as agencies cut staff.

“The TEC gender pay gap is lower than the 2022 figure of 11.7 per cent. However, it is still above the 2022 Public Service average gender pay gap of 7.7 per cent,” Davies added.

The news comes after NZME revealed sector concerns that job cuts would impact the gender pay gap in the public sector. PSA assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons previously told the Herald “the history of public sector cuts in New Zealand is that women suffer disproportionately”.

The TEC has been contacted for comment.

Public Service Commission data does not give the total FTE headcount for the commission.

Agencies are seeking cost-savings between 6.5 and 7.5 per cent on average, with confirmation some may go over, and some may fall short of the Government’s targets.

Earlier today, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage confirmed 11 roles are facing the axe - a net loss of seven per cent of its staff.

MCH spokesperson Stacey Richardson said the ministry is consulting on the change proposal, confirming plans to reduce its number of FTEs from 161 to 150.

The ministry’s reported FTE in 2023 was 184, with a number in fixed term positions that have either come to an end, or are due to finish within months.

