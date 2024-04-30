Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police are trying to track down a person who beat a woman with a hammer in Hamilton.

The woman escaped the assault to call for help at an address on Marire Ave in Frankton.

She was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Police were called about 6pm last night.

They have been conducting a scene examination this morning and following lines of inquiry.

The offender and the woman were known to each other, police said.

Detective Sergeant Nicholas Stark asked for information from anyone driving along Norton Rd between 7pm and 8pm yesterday who may have seen a distressed woman.

Anyone with information and/or dash camera footage could contact 105 and reference file number 240429/8272.