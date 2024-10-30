Police are appealing for any information to help locate Christchurch boy, Kaden, 13, who has been missing since Saturday, October 26. Photo / Police

Police are appealing for information to help find a Christchurch teen missing for four days.

Kaden, 13, was last seen in Aranui around 3pm on Saturday, October 26.

Police said he is believed to be in the Canterbury area.