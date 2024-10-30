Police are appealing for information to help find a Christchurch teen missing for four days.
Kaden, 13, was last seen in Aranui around 3pm on Saturday, October 26.
Police said he is believed to be in the Canterbury area.
Police are appealing for information to help find a Christchurch teen missing for four days.
Kaden, 13, was last seen in Aranui around 3pm on Saturday, October 26.
Police said he is believed to be in the Canterbury area.
Auckland Transport says it is working to restore power to some areas of its network.