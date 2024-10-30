Advertisement
Police appeal for help to find missing Christchurch teen Kaden

Police are appealing for any information to help locate Christchurch boy, Kaden, 13, who has been missing since Saturday, October 26. Photo / Police

Police are appealing for information to help find a Christchurch teen missing for four days.

Kaden, 13, was last seen in Aranui around 3pm on Saturday, October 26.

Police said he is believed to be in the Canterbury area.

They’re urging anyone with any information that may help locate him to update them or call 105.

“Please use the reference number 241027/3308.”


