Poison plea: DoC manager warns wild dogs threaten trampers and kiwi in wilderness areas

Hannah Brown
By
Premium Content Development Deputy Editor·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read
A DOC regional manager says the government should consider poisons to control feral dogs. Composite Photo / NZME

  • There are fears wild dogs are breeding in remote areas of New Zealand bush, some roaming up to 100km a day.
  • Trampers in some areas are being told not to walk alone because of the risk of attack. The wild animals - including part pitbull and German shepherd breeds and lost dogs from hunting expeditions - are also killing kiwi and farm animals.
  • The SPCA told the Herald it is “very concerned about populations of feral [wild] dogs” and a DoC regional manager has asked MPI to consider legalising toxins or pesticides for killing packs of wild dogs.
  • One farmer told the Herald he and his neighbours have shot more than 90 feral dogs since 2021 - including five in two months. He’s now calling for dog owners to be licensed: “To me, a dog is more dangerous than a firearm. A firearm isn’t going to go out by itself and maul a child.”

WARNING: This article contains pictures of injured and deceased dogs

A senior Department of Conservation manager says it’s time for New Zealand to consider poisoning feral dogs in the wilderness because of their and endangered species such as kiwi.

