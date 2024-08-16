The incident unfolded in 2020, when the couple brought their American bulldog cross, Korowai, to an emergency housing facility.

The dog had been left unsupervised and unrestrained in the car park, where the 2-year-old was playing with other children.

The little boy sat on the dog, which reacted by biting him on the head and face.

His injuries included a 10cm laceration over the boy’s forehead and a 2cm laceration below his right eyebrow, with bone exposed.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he underwent plastic surgery. He was discharged three days later.

The court issued a destruction order for Korowai and animal management is talking with the owners.

Takimoana was sentenced to five months and three weeks of community detention, extended by one week due to the remission of fines. Devlyn was sentenced to four months of community detention.

Waitoa said it was an owner’s responsibility to make sure their dog is under control and the case was a reminder to dog owners of their responsibilities.

“Too many children are being bitten by dogs,” she said.

“Owners need to understand young children are vulnerable in a dog’s presence, regardless of whether it is a family pet or an unknown dog.”

Auckland Council’s “Any dog can bite” campaign is running this year to remind dog owners of their responsibilities and educate people on how to interact with dogs.















