Auckland couple sentenced after dog attack leaves toddler with serious injuries

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A 2-year-old sustained serious injuries in the head and face after a dog bit him in Auckland, 2020. Photo / 123 rf

A 2-year-old sustained serious injuries in the head and face after a dog bit him in Auckland, 2020. Photo / 123 rf

A couple have been sentenced in the Auckland District Court after their dog bit a toddler on the face and head, leaving him with serious injuries.

The sentencing follows 30 dog attacks on children this year already – a statistic Elly Waitoa of Auckland Council’s animal management says is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The dog owners, Paerau Takimoana and Shannon Devlyn, were sentenced yesterday by Judge June Jelas to community detention.

They initially denied the charges under S58 of the Dog Control Act and elected trial by jury, but in February this year they changed their pleas to guilty.


The incident unfolded in 2020, when the couple brought their American bulldog cross, Korowai, to an emergency housing facility.

The dog had been left unsupervised and unrestrained in the car park, where the 2-year-old was playing with other children.

The little boy sat on the dog, which reacted by biting him on the head and face.

His injuries included a 10cm laceration over the boy’s forehead and a 2cm laceration below his right eyebrow, with bone exposed.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he underwent plastic surgery. He was discharged three days later.

The court issued a destruction order for Korowai and animal management is talking with the owners.

Takimoana was sentenced to five months and three weeks of community detention, extended by one week due to the remission of fines. Devlyn was sentenced to four months of community detention.

Waitoa said it was an owner’s responsibility to make sure their dog is under control and the case was a reminder to dog owners of their responsibilities.

“Too many children are being bitten by dogs,” she said.

“Owners need to understand young children are vulnerable in a dog’s presence, regardless of whether it is a family pet or an unknown dog.”

Auckland Council’s “Any dog can bite” campaign is running this year to remind dog owners of their responsibilities and educate people on how to interact with dogs.



