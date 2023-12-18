Abel Wira in the dock at the Kaipara District Court charged with owning a dangerous dog causing injury or death. Photo / Shannon Pitman

Abel Wira in the dock at the Kaipara District Court charged with owning a dangerous dog causing injury or death. Photo / Shannon Pitman





A man who allegedly owned six dogs, which fatally mauled a man to death, has appeared in court and was placed in custody for being in contempt of court.

Abel Wira, 59, of Kaitāia appeared in Kaitāia District Court today charged with one count of being the owner of a dog that caused serious injury or death to a person.

The maximum penalty for the charge is three years imprisonment and a $2000 fine.

Wira was boarding at Neville Thomson’s Panguru property on Puketawa Road and is listed as the owner of six dogs and 17 puppies which attacked Thomson on August 4 last year.

Thomson, described by his children as “such a loving and giving man”, died at the scene.

When Wira’s matter was called before Judge Gene Tomlinson, the defendant refused to move into the dock.

Instead, he responded from the public gallery stating he was a “living man” and did not acknowledge this law.

Neville Thomson was known as an animal lover who had two dogs of his own. Photo / Supplied

Judge Tomlinson warned Wira to stand in the dock or he would be in contempt of court.

“No thanks,” Wira responded.

Judge Tomlinson asked again several times to which Wira continued to argue that he was under sovereign law and therefore Judge Tomlinson had no jurisdiction.

“Take him into custody,” Judge Tomlinson told court security.

Wira was brought back into court after the morning adjournment where duty lawyer Cathy Murray represented him.

Murray said Wira wanted to reiterate that he was a living man.

“I am happy that he has turned up and happy to admit him to bail,” Judge Tomlinson said.

“I acknowledge he has a view on his court status but it is fraught.

“These are serious charges, serious allegations with serious consequences.”

Judge Tomlinson questioned whether the charge was correct given Thomson had died, to which police prosecution advised the charge was being reviewed.

The judge acknowledged the family of Thomson present in court and the sad circumstances they now found themselves in.

No plea was entered and Wira was granted bail to reappear in the Kaitāia District Court on January 30, 2024.

