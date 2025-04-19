Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

PM Luxon visits UK for trade talks amid global uncertainty – Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon is travelling to the UK. Photo / Michael Craig

Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon is travelling to the UK. Photo / Michael Craig

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is visiting the UK to promote free trade and strengthen ties.
  • Luxon will meet King Charles and discuss trade with UK leaders amid global economic uncertainty.
  • Two-way trade with the UK was worth $7.27 billion in 2024, making it a key partner.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is walking a trade tightrope.

Yesterday, he set off for the United Kingdom to promote us as a “champion for free trade”.

He and his delegation may have experienced turbulence on their flight, if not from irregular air movements than

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand