The exceptions to the desexing rule would be for cats kept for breeding purposes and registered with a nationally recognised breeders organisation, or if the owner can provide proof the cat’s health or welfare would be harmed.
The bylaw does not set a limit for the number of cats that can be kept on a property.
The lack of a bylaw has left the Far North District Council with little power to deal with complaints about pets, such as those relating to a stray cat plague affecting a block of flats in Ahipara.
The council is only able to take action, under the Health Act, if human health is threatened.
The district’s animal welfare groups are also swamped with large numbers of kittens – worsened by the Far North’s mild climate and almost year-round breeding season – to the point where cat lovers have resorted to holding kitten yoga sessions to find homes for the felines.
The bylaw also moots an outright ban on roosters and a 10-hen limit in urban areas.
Pigs would be barred from non-rural properties, except with written permission from the council, and there would be limits on the number of beehives, depending on the size of the property.
Horse riders would be required to clean up any droppings in urban areas, an issue that has vexed some Kerikeri residents in the past.