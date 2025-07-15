Advertisement
Man in hospital, caravan destroyed after reported tornado in Northland

RNZ
3 mins to read

A caravan was completely destroyed and a motorhome flipped with an elderly man inside as a reported tornado ripped through Tauranga Bay Holiday Park in Kāeo.

By Peter de Graaf of RNZ

A man who rescued someone trapped after what has been described as a tornado in Northland says it’s lucky no one died.

Garth Richter said his wife alerted him to a caravan rolling through the Tauranga Bay Holiday Park.

“I said ‘twister’, and I

