Director and professor Nat Waran of Companion Animals New Zealand said Cyclone Gabrielle highlighted the need to reunite all pets with their guardians.

A programme is under way to get microchips implanted in pet horses following the chaotic weather events of 2023 that left many owners scrambling to find their displaced animals.

After Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, Companion Animals New Zealand (Canz) organised the inaugural EQuiChip event in Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, where more than 200 horses were microchipped and registered.

Next on the list this year is the horse population in Taupō.

Canz director and professor Nat Waran said it was about giving owners peace of mind.

She said animals microchipped and registered on the National Animal Register had three times the chance of being reunited with their families.

Canz director Nat Waran is highly involved in horse welfare in New Zealand.

Originally from Hawke’s Bay, Waran said she heard a lot of stories about horses being lost during the cyclone.

“I know of many heartbreaking stories involving horses being swept away in front of their owners’ eyes, many horses were unable to be identified – even when found.

“So sadly, in many instances, microchipping is also simply to let the owner have peace if the animal has passed. The stark reality is microchipping ensures a far greater chance of reuniting the animals, either alive or deceased.”

Not only could microchipping reunite a pet owner with their horse, but it could also help reduce biosecurity risks to the horse population.

Waran said biosecurity risks were the reason why many countries around the world were moving towards mandatory microchipping for equine populations.

She said horses moved about, changed homes, and mingled at shows which could present a biosecurity risk if not traceable.

“If there is an outbreak of an infectious disease such as equine flu, there is no easy means for horse owners to be notified, nor the disease to be contained and managed effectively.

“Microchipping . . . provides much better disease control in the event of an outbreak, better health protocols and facilities through the identification process, and improved emergency response.

“In natural disasters or accidents, microchips help in quickly identifying and locating horses, facilitating timely medical care and evacuation if needed.”

At the six upcoming EQuiChip events, the cost for horse owners to microchip and register their horses would be discounted to encourage as many horse owners as possible to get on board.

The rate is $15 or $20 for a second horse for a microchip and registration, and there is a two-horse per person limit at the community events.

Waran said the return for a second year of events marked a pivotal moment for horse welfare in NZ.

“Microchipping . . . is a common practice in NZ for cats and dogs, and we are keen to promote that equine microchipping and registration is also essential for identifying and safeguarding NZ’s horse population.

“The latest microchips can even measure a horse’s temperature at the chip implantation site, offering a safe and quick alternative to traditional methods.

“We are seeing a greater recognition among horse owners . . . of the need for permanent identification and traceability for not only reuniting animals with their owners when lost but also mitigating biosecurity risks and the after-effects of national emergencies.

“This improves welfare outcomes for animals and their owners.”

Waran emphasised that the community events were all about raising awareness.

“It’s important to be able to reunite companion animals with their guardians and in Waikato - known for its love and greater number of horses - any risk that could affect horse safety and welfare that can be easily mitigated should surely be actioned.”

The six events by Canz would be held between May and November in Taupō, Cambridge, North Auckland, West Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch – with the first at the Fibre Fresh National Equestrian Centre, in Taupō, on May 26.

The 2024 series aimed to microchip and register between 400 and 500 horses.

A horse being microchipped at an EQuiChip event in Wairarapa in 2023.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

