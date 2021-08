Police cordon at the corner of Okia Road and No2 Line diverting traffic. Photo / Ethan Griffiths NZME

One person in a serious condition was taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car crashed into a power pole on Monday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on No 2 Line at Okoia just after 5pm.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John responded to the incident.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the crash caused power cuts in area, which led to an alarm activation at nearby Okoia School.