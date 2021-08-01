One injured, power cut after car crashes into power pole in Gonville, Whanganui

Over a thousand people were left without power on Sunday after a car crashed into a power pole in Gonville. Photo / File

One person was taken to hospital and more than 1000 people left without power after a car crashed into a power pole in Whanganui on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred around 4.50pm on Harper St in Gonville, with police, and Fire and Emergency attending shortly after.

Police confirmed no one was trapped in the vehicle, and one person had minor injuries.

Powerco has been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile a crash north of Taihape that closed the southbound lane of State Highway 1 this morning has been cleared.

The crash happened near Abattoir Rd.