A woman was brought out on a stretcher and taken away by paramedics.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the last fire engine left the scene at 3.15am.

They said a fire investigator would be there later today.

Firefighters at the scene of an apartment fire on Greys Ave. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A resident said such events happened at the apartments “all the time”.

“They just put us in here, suppose it is a warm place, but it happens all the time; [the] cops [are] over it.”

St John has been approached for comment.

