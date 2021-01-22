Person injured after tractor rolls on Central Otago vineyard

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 1.50pm on a rural property in Earnscleugh on Friday. Photo / NZH

Emergency services are the scene of a workplace incident involving a tractor on a vineyard near Alexandra.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened at about 1.50pm on a rural property in Earnscleugh on Friday.

"Initial info is that a person has been injured after an incident involving a farm vehicle."

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the tractor had rolled while on driveway on a vineyard on Earnscleugh Rd opposite Marshall Rd.

Police and a single Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) appliance were at the scene. Another fire appliance was earlier stood down.