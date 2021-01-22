One dead after tractor rolls on vineyard near Alexandra

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo / Jared Morgan

One person has died after a tractor rolled on a vineyard near Alexandra.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 1.50pm on a rural property in Earnscleugh.

A funeral director is at the scene and the Otago Daily Times understands one person has died.

This is yet to be confirmed by police.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the tractor had rolled while on a driveway on a vineyard on Earnscleugh Rd opposite Marshall Rd.

Police and a single Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) appliance were at the scene. Another fire appliance was earlier stood down.

A Fenz spokesman said one appliance was at the scene dealing with chemical that was on the back of the tractor.