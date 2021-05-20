Person in hospital with moderate injuries after incident on Courtenay Place

A person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a violent incident on Wellington's Courtenay Place overnight.
Police said they were called to a group of people fighting at a bar around 1am Friday.
No arrests have been made but inquiries are continuing.
Anyone who witnessed what happened is being asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210521/5566.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A post on social media referred to bar property being destroyed, dangerous drugs being consumed and a person being badly beaten.