Wellington CCTV operators help police disrupt two drug deals

Courtenay Place, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council CCTV operators have recently helped police arrest an apartment mail room thief and disrupt two drug deals in the CBD.

Last year, the council decided to centralise its CCTV functions and put an end to a volunteer monitoring model, which 40 people were involved with.

At the time, the council made assurances staff would continue to monitor all 53 cameras in the network, which police have access to at all times.

Council community services manager Jenny Raines told the Herald the council now has three full-time staff monitoring the cameras, who also have a direct radio link to police.

Currently they monitored them during the day until 8pm from Sunday through to Wednesday.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday they are monitored until 4am.

The council is advertising for a further three operators.

Raines said the council's security team also monitored the cameras, on a 24/7 basis, as well as police having access to them at all times.

She recognised the volunteers as having "shaped and bought the CCTV function to where it is".

Police have reported that CCTV camera operators were behind a recent arrest of a man who has been allegedly targeting apartment building mail rooms and stealing bikes from storage areas.

Operators spotted the suspect acting suspiciously on a mountain bike, which was later found to be stolen, and alerted police to his whereabouts.

The man was arrested and has been remanded in custody on 14 burglary charges and several drug-related charges.

Wellington Prevention Coordinator Acting Sergeant Sandy Cumpstone said the city safety CCTV operators were both highly skilled and knowledgeable.

"We have weekly meetings with the operators to help ensure that they have their finger on the pulse in regards to who we are looking for and who is required to be arrested.

"They have a direct radio link through to our frontline staff, and provide real-time direction to officers, which is especially helpful when an offender decides to flee from a crime scene."

The operators have helped police identify locations of interest, whether it be for drug dealing, disorder, vulnerable people or breaches the liquor ban.

It means police have been able to prevent incidents from escalating and identify, locate and hold more offenders accountable for their actions, Cumpstone said.

Last weekend, camera operators alerted police to two drug deals and a wanted man on Courtenay Place.

Four people were subsequently swiftly arrested, and police seized methamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, scales, a knife and $2900 in cash.

The operators played an integral part in each arrest, Cumpstone said.

They identified the drug dealing in the first instance, provided updated locations after one of the men fled on foot, and advised officers of possible escape routes after another man took off on a stolen bike.

In April, the city and regional councils, the hospitality industry, retailers and police all committed to The Pōneke Promise, which is a social contract to help improve safety issues in Wellington.