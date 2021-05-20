Wellington bus drivers planning another strike, reject NZ Bus pay offer

Wellington bus drivers have voted to reject the pay offer from NZ Bus. Photo / Kasharn Rao

Wellington bus drivers have voted to reject the pay offer from NZ Bus. Photo / Kasharn Rao

Wellington bus drivers are planning another strike after rejecting the pay offer from NZ Bus.

Tramways Union members gathered for a stop-work meeting this morning to consider the latest deal from employer NZ Bus.

The offer included a one-off incentive payment of $10,000 for those employed for five years or more - all other drivers would get $5000.

The cash would be split over two payments, with half given if the deal's agreed to and the rest in December.

The new agreement also kept the provision of five weeks' annual leave for all existing staff and increased the base hourly rate for drivers with at least six months' experience to $24 per hour.

204 drivers voted to reject the payout.

They also passed a vote of no confidence against NZ Bus management, and will be looking into the possibility of a multi-employer agreement with other bus operators.

Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff says the work conditions that NZ Bus wants to cut were fought tooth and nail for.

Union Secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said he was not surprised by the rejection of the offer following the "bullying tactics" of NZ Bus.

"Members don't want to give up their rates and allowances - these are the parts of the agreement that give them some control over their work lives and their health and safety," he said.

"The company has tried bullying tactics with its so-called indefinite lockout and now it has tried the bribe of a big one-off payment.

"Neither has worked because our members know how important their conditions are to their long term take home pay and to their ability to manage their work lives.

He said the union was giving NZ Bus and its owner Next Capital until the May 27 to negotiate a fair deal before they resumed strike action.

Last month NZ Bus issued a lockout notice to drivers who walked off the job for a 24-hour strike following a breakdown in their collective agreement negotiations.

However, the Employment Court ruled the lockout unlawful, bringing it to an end.

If workers don't accept the offer before them today, they will consider whether to take further industrial action.