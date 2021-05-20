Two people arrested in Hutt Valley, stolen cellphones, laptops, bank cards seized

Hutt Valley police conducted a search warrant at an address in Silverstream, Upper Hutt, where a number of allegedly stolen belongings were found. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested in the Hutt Valley after police seized stolen electronics, drivers' licenses and fraudulently used bank cards, following a spate of offending across the Hutt Valley area and Rimutaka Rail Trail carpark.

After identifying the offenders during a routine patrol on Thursday morning, Hutt Valley police conducted a search warrant at an address in Silverstream, Upper Hutt.

A number of allegedly stolen belongings were found, including cellphones, laptops, iPads, bank cards and drivers' licenses from stolen vehicles. The bank cards had also been fraudulently used at Upper Hutt businesses.

A 29-year-old man and 19-year-old woman will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court later today, after being charged with stealing the bank cards for pecuniary advantage.

Police said they would be conducting further investigation and it was likely more charges would be laid.

Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett advised people to take certain steps to safeguard their belongings in case of theft.

"If you lose your credit card or notice it's missing, immediately inform your bank and cancel the card," he said.

"And if you have an expensive electronic device consider downloading an app to help track it down if it is stolen."