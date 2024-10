Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who today announced his fourth Budget, had previously warned this Budget would reflect a "balanced approach" with an emphasis on "careful fiscal management".

During his speech this afternoon, he called it a "recovery" Budget.

The main talking points of Budget 2021

The headline of Budget 2021 is an up to $55 per week increase in main benefits rates – a move the Government is expecting to lift between 19,000 and 33,000 children out of poverty.

Drug-buying agency Pharmac got a $200 million increase as Labour delivered on its election pledge to increase the funding.

The Government has also earmarked $380 million of new funding towards a Māori housing package, expected to deliver another 1000 homes for Māori across the country.

Prime Minister Jacinda said today's Budget would set New Zealand up to both recover from Covid-19, and be "stronger than when we entered the pandemic".

"Previous economic downturns have made inequality worse," she said. "We're taking a different approach."

At the heart of that approach is a $3.3 billion, over the next four years, spend on boosting benefit levels.

All weekly benefit rates will increase by between $32 and $55 per adult in April 2022.

The sole parent support benefit – which is currently at $398 a week – will jump to $434 a week in April 22, a 22 per cent increase.

The jobs seeker support benefit will go from $267 a week to $315 a week, a 17.9 per cent jump.

This follows years of pressure from advocacy groups to raise benefit levels as part of the Ardern's pledge to address child poverty.

There is also a carrot for students; student allowances and loans will go up by $25 a week from April next year.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said today's Budget was an example of the "two-birds-one stone plan" the Government is following to emerge from Covid-19 "stronger than when we went in".

"This is not only the right thing to do; it's also good for our economy."

Grant Robertson also used today's Budget to highlight 2021 was the 30th anniversary of former National Party finance minister Ruth Richardson's "mother of all Budgets".

That Budget saw a significant drop in social sector spending, including on benefits as the then-Government attempted to balance the books.

"This is the biggest lift in benefits in more than a generation," Robertson said in the Budget lockup.

As signalled in the weeks leading up to the Budget, Māori housing gets a big boost in this year's Budget.

As well as the $380m for new Māori housing, a further $350m of the previously announced $3.8b Housing Acceleration Fund has been ring-fenced to help enable the construction of more homes for Māori.

"Our people face constant housing challenges… this has been the way for far too long," Associate Māori Housing Minister Peeni Henare said.

According to Robertson, New Zealand's economy has performed better than expected.

This time last year, he was delivering a Budget with $50 billion of new spending initiatives to combat the looming economic downturn of Covid-19.

The Budget reveals only $5b of that fund remains – and will be held in contingency.

Although the economic impact of the downturn is clearly still being felt, New Zealand's economy is doing much better than had previously been expected by the Treasury.

GDP is expected to rise from 2.9 per cent this year, to 4.4 per cent in 2023 and an extra 221,000 extra people are expected to be in employment over the next four years with unemployment expected to drop to 4.2 per cent by 2025.

But the jobless number is expected to peak at 5.3 per cent later this year.

The Treasury is, however, still expecting the Government to produce a deficit for the next six years – producing its first razor-thin surplus in 2027.

On the debt front, the total level of money expected to be owed by the Government had dropped by billions of dollars, but the Government is still expected to owe $255b in 2025.

That's 43.6 per cent of GDP. Last year, Treasury expected that to be closer to 55 per cent – that's $20b lower than expected.

In terms of house prices, Treasury is expecting 2021 to be the peak when it comes to growth.

Its expectations of annual house price growth are 17.3 per cent this year. That number drops to 0.9 per cent in June next year and to stay around 2.5 per cent over the coming four years.