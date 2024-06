Police Minister wants greater powers following boy racer incident, recession driving business sales boom and man loses life savings in today's NZ Herald headlines.

A person has been found critically injured on a South Auckland street and police are investigating.

Police were called to Langiola Dr in Favona about 9pm Monday.

The person was taken to hospital with what were initially categorised as serious injuries, however, the patient’s status has since been upgraded.

The person remained in hospital today in a critical but stable condition.

Police were in the early stages of an investigation to figure out what happened.