Person flown to Dunedin Hospital after potato machine injury

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene in Kaitangata this morning. Photo / John Cosgrove

A person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after getting their arm stuck in a potato packaging machine in Kaitangata this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said the Balclutha brigade was called to Storer Rd at 9.15am after someone got one of their arms trapped in the machine.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the patient was flown by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo / John Cosgrove

A reporter at the scene said the helicopter landed inside the Kowhai Bush Farms Potato Packhouse facility.