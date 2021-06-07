Horror Mid Canterbury crash: Victim's brother begs drivers to take care, calls for intersection improvements

'Absolute tragedy' after van and truck crash near Ashburton River flood zone. Video / George Heard

'Absolute tragedy' after van and truck crash near Ashburton River flood zone. Video / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The brother of a man killed in a horrific crash near Ashburton on Friday is pleading for drivers to stick to the road rules to prevent similar deaths in future.

And he is calling on local authorities to improve intersection signage and road markings for the same reason.

Avinash Chand and three others died on Friday morning when the van he was driving collided with a truck on Cochranes Rd.

The other victims were passengers in the van.

Avinash Chand was driving the van that collided with a truck near Ashburton last week. Four people including Chand died. Photo / Supplied

Two other passengers and the driver of the truck were injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fatal crash but said on Friday it appeared the van had gone through a controlled intersection.

Area Commander Inspector David Gaskin attributed the "absolute tragedy" to "a moment of inattention".

Ashburton Area Commander David Gaskin talks to media after the fatal crash where four people died. Photo / George Heard

Chand was an owner of Identity Tours and was transporting clients to the Golden Guitar music competition in Gore when the crash happened.

The other victims are still being formally identified and their families informed.

Their names will be released later this week.

Chand's brother Visal said his family was "so broken".

"We are trying to gain strength and trying coming to terms with what has happened to my brother who was so loved by family and friends," he told the Herald.

He said his brother was born and raised in Fiji, in the Savutalele settlement in Suva.

Chand is survived by three siblings and his parents.

"Avi is widely missed," said Visal Chand, a Christchurch pastor.

"He was a much-loved nephew, cheeky cousin, cherished brother-in-law."

Many family members will not be able to travel to New Zealand for Chand's funeral, which was heartbreaking.

Police road block after the fatal crash. Photo / George Heard

His brother wanted to thank everyone involved at the crash scene.

"I would like to thank everyone from my heart - police, ambulance… and everyone that do not know of who was with Avi and others that were in that van when we were so far away," he said.

"My message to the drivers and community is that whatever type of vehicle you drive - please follow all road rules and signs.

"Respect all motorists - they may be someone's brothers or sisters or a loved person for someone."

href='https://www.nzherald.co.nz/news/christchurch/' target='_blank'>

Visal Chand also implored local authorities to do all they could to improve intersection safety.

Conditions at the intersection of the fatal crash as well as the presence and quality of road markings and signage will be part of the police investigation.

Visal Chand hoped his brother's death would push councils and roading authorities to enhance safety features at rural intersections where needed.

"It's truly heartbreaking to see poor road marks and signs on rural roads," he said.

"It claims so many lives… please do something about it - upgrade signs and check for any improvements necessary at least to prevent accidents."

At the weekend, road safety advocate Clive Matthew-Wilson said accidents like Chand's were usually the result of drivers not noticing compulsory stop signs.

Emergency services attending the scene of a fatal crash on Cochrane Road, Ashburton. Photo / George Heard

He said Canterbury was "criss-crossed with intersections" like the one at the centre of Friday's fatal crash.

"Drivers new to the area driving along a long, flat road may not see the approaching intersection until it's too late.

"One small stop sign is not enough.

"If drivers are unaware that there is a stop sign, they may just drive straight through - often with fatal consequences."

Chand's business partner at Identity Tours did not want to comment.

The company is temporarily closed.