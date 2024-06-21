Northlanders left in the dark, Australia takes a stricter stance on 501’s and Eden Park gets set for a Super Rugby final showdown. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A person has died after they were hit by a car on a busy central Wellington street and police are asking for information leading to the driver.

The incident happened on Ghuznee St about 10.50pm on Monday. The victim was hospitalised with critical injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd said today the victim had died in hospital: “Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Boyd asked anyone travelling on or near Ghuznee St at the time, especially anybody with dashcam or security camera footage, to come forward.

“If you have any information that can assist, contact police by calling 105 or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz using ‘update report’,” she said.

People should reference file number 240617/0598.

The Terrace Tunnel was closed on the night of the incident and traffic had been diverted to Ghuznee St.

Boyd earlier said: “The victim was on the road at the time, and the driver may not have been aware of what they hit.

“It is possible the vehicle they were driving suffered some damage as a result and police are appealing for the driver to come forward.”







