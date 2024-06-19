Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a person was critically injured by a vehicle on a busy Wellington road.

Police have asked the driver of the vehicle to come forward, saying they may not have been aware they had hit a person.

The victim was injured late on Monday night and remains in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital, Detective Senior Sergeant Rachael Boyd said.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Ghuznee St around 10.50pm on Monday, June 17, including any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at that time,” Boyd said in a statement.

“CCTV is crucial in assisting investigators and we ask that anyone in the area please review your footage and contact police if you haven’t already spoken to us.”

The Terrace Tunnel was closed on the night of the incident, and traffic had been diverted on to Ghuznee St.

“The victim was on the road at the time, and the driver may not have been aware of what they hit,” Boyd said.

“It is possible the vehicle they were driving suffered some damage as a result and police are appealing for the driver to come forward.”

If you have any information that can assist police inquiries, or were the person driving the vehicle, please contact police by calling 105, or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”.

