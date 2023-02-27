To search death notices or to place a death notice online or in-paper, please use the information below.
To search for death notices:
- Northern Advocate death notices
- Bay of Plenty Times death notices
- Hawke's Bay Today death notices
- Rotorua Daily Post death notices
- Whanganui Chronicle death notices
To place a death notice in a newspaper or online:
NZ Herald: Phone: 0800 HERALD Email: familynotices@nzherald.co.nz Or to place your notice here.
Northern Advocate: Phone: 09 470 2811 Email: northland@nzme.co.nz
Bay of Plenty Times: Phone: 07 577 7777 Email: localclassifieds@bayofplentytimes.co.nz
Hawke's Bay Today: Phone: 06 873 0808 Email: classified@hbtoday.co.nz
Rotorua Daily Post: Phone: 07 348 6199 Email: classified@dailypost.co.nz