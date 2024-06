Missing Marokopa children’s mum speaks out, how much Interislander ferries are costing to keep afloat and why half of Kiwi workers are keen to change jobs. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ

A person has died following a workplace incident in Whangārei this evening.

Emergency services were advised of the incident at a property in the rural community of Whakapara about 5pm.

A police spokesperson said WorkSafe had been advised.

“Police will be making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.”

The Herald has approached WorkSafe for comment.

Whakapara is located approximately 22km north of central Whangārei.