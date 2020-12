Emergency services were called to a rural property near Waiuku around 7pm on Friday. Photo / File

A person died after reportedly trapped under a tree in Waiuku last night.

Emergency services were called to a private rural property on Pukeoware Rd near the South Auckland township around 7pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

They had received reports there was a person trapped under a tree. They were found dead on arrival.

The spokeswoman said the person was not in a vehicle when they died.