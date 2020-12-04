Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Elizabeth Zhong murder: The inside story of the body-in-the-boot murder victim

7 minutes to read

Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was killed two weeks before her case could be heard in court. Photo / Supplied.

Lincoln Tan
By:

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

From a new migrant in state housing to becoming a "super businesswoman' amid claims she owed associates millions of dollars, murder victim Elizabeth Zhong had a colourful life that ended after she was killed in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.