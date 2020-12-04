Elizabeth Zhong murder inquiry: Did the businesswoman's killer leave NZ?

Police will not say whether they have checked the lists of airline passengers who left New Zealand in the hours after businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong's murder.

The detective in charge of the case, Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, told a press conference today that police have contacted the Chinese Consulate in Auckland about the case.

"As the investigation progresses, there will be further inquiries made with Chinese-based agencies," he said.

But asked whether he was concerned that anyone connected with the murder may have absconded overseas, he said: "I'm not going to speculate on who may or may not be involved."

Asked whether police had placed a block on anyone leaving the country, and whether they were working with Interpol, he said: "I can't make any comment."

A spokesman later declined to say whether airline passenger lists had been checked, saying: "Police are following a number of lines of inquiries as part of this investigation, but we won't be commenting further around specific details of that."

Elizabeth Zhong owned three businesses that are now in receivership. Photo / Supplied

Zhong, who had owned three businesses that are now in receivership, was last seen alive at 4.30pm last Friday.

Vickers said police were called to Zhong's house in Suzetta Place, Farm Cove, at 10am last Saturday by "a close associate of Elizabeth".

"We know from the scene examination that Elizabeth was killed in her house," he said.

He was satisfied from the evidence that Zhong was already dead when she was placed in the boot of her black Land Rover, where her body was found about 500 metres away in Roadley Ave some time later on Saturday.

Asked what time police believed Zhong died, he said: "We are focusing our inquiry between 4.30pm on Friday and about 10am on Saturday, when her vehicle was located."

Police released a statement just after 6pm on Saturday giving no hint of foul play and simply describing Zhong as "missing".

"Police and Elizabeth's family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her, or who knows where she may be," the statement said.

"She is about 160cm and of slim build, and may be on foot in the Counties Manukau East area."

At 11pm that night Vickers announced that a body had been located "earlier this afternoon". He confirmed today that the body was that of Elizabeth Zhong.

Flights operate out of Auckland on Fridays to Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Sydney.

Vickers said police would be interested in any sightings of Zhong's black Land Rover between 4.30pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation can contact police on 105 and quote the file number 201128/1909.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.