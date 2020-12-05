Infant in stable condition at Starship Hospital after near-drowning in Napier

An infant is in hospital following a near-drowning at the Napier Aquatic Centre. Photo / File

An infant that nearly drowned at Napier Aquatic Centre is in a stable condition at Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland.

The infant was transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital on Saturday with critical injuries after the incident, which occurred at about 11.50 am.

The infant was then transferred to Starship Hospital on Saturday evening.

Napier Aquatic Centre remains closed.

The public pool was closed by police who will investigate, a police spokesperson said.

Police enquiries into the incident were ongoing as of late Sunday morning.

A Napier City Council spokesperson says the pools will be closed for the weekend.

"Our thoughts are with the child and the family involved.

"We will be supporting the Napier Aquatic Centre team who responded to the incident. Napier City Council is unable to make any further comment at this time."

The child was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called just before midday.

A spokeswoman for St John says a first responder vehicle and an ambulance attended.

Members of the public were told to expect a police presence at the pool on Saturday afternoon while inquiries were undertaken.